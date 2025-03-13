Grading each Atlanta Falcons move in slow moving free agency

The Atlanta Falcons have been off to a predictably slow start in free agency as desperate teams attempt to overpay for relevance. Rarely has this worked, there is a reason you see the Chiefs, Bills, and Eagles making limited top-dollar signings. The true contenders understand there is value in free agency but a large amount of risk as well.

As Atlanta plays the waiting game with Kirk Cousins, it is wise for GM Terry Fontenot to be very careful with how Atlanta does opt to spend. With this in mind, the team's silence isn't alarming and should have been expected. Still, what moves the Falcons have made are noteworthy and deserve to be revisited as free agency continues.

Extending veteran left tackle Jake Matthews- A+

For at least two years longer the Falcons won't have to be concerned with the left tackle position. The extension is well-deserved for the final piece of the Matt Ryan-era. With Grady Jarrett's exit to Chicago, the left tackle has become the final piece from the previous regime. This is for great reason with a scarce position continually being played at a high level by Matthews.

As the veteran continues to age, Atlanta will put a little less pressure with the quarterback change expected this season. Michael Penix Jr. is left-handed, leaving Kaleb McGary as the blindside protector being put into a larger role. Jake Matthews hasn't shown any signs of slowing down, but this change does allow for a bit more grace if age does finally catch up with Matthews.

A piece of what has made his career so impressive isn't only the consistent level of play but the durability. No matter the head coach or the scheme, the Falcons have been able to rely on Matthews for more than a decade. The tackle continues to be underappreciated and was deserving of the move.