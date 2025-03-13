Grading each Atlanta Falcons move in slow moving free agency

Re-signing corner Mike Hughes- C+

The Falcons signed Mike Hughes to a three-year contract that has $9-million in guarantees and is worth a total of $18-million. The move isn't anything to be excited over, but could work in Atlanta's favor if the early version of Hughes is able to show up for the 2025 season. For the first half of the 2024 season Hughes was a great starting option and arguably the most shocking producer in Atlanta's defense.

However, there were injury questions and consistent struggles down the stretch of the season. Opting to re-sign the corner is a risk. One the Falcons have protected themselves against with a contract they can easily escape if Hughes proves not to be an answer. For a secondary with so many question marks, it is an understandable signing that gives you a bit more flexibility this offseason.

Signing corner Mike Ford- B

Ford returning to Atlanta is a solid move that gives the secondary a bit of depth and brings in a great special teams piece. Ford will give Atlanta's roster needed flexibility and offer a great kick coverage option. Along with returning special teams ace Hodge the duo will help Atlanta feel great about that unit heading into the season.

While the league's new kick-off isn't as dynamic as expected, it has introduced a new wrinkle. One that puts more value on Ford's speed and coverage abilities. This is Ford's second stop in Atlanta with the veteran signing a two-year deal worth $4-million. A contract the Falcons can easily escape if needed and has a chance to become a surprise value signing. This is the exact type of move you expect Terry Fontenot to be making with the team's limited cap space and need to improve depth.