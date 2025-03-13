Grading each Atlanta Falcons move in slow moving free agency

Signing edge rusher Leonard Floyd- A

The biggest signing the Falcons have made thus far was the addition of former Georgia Bulldog Leonard Floyd. Atlanta needs more edge rushing options starting the offseason with only Bralen Trice and Arnold Ebiketie as viable options. Ebiketie has been inconsistent and there is no way of knowing what you might get from Trice who will be basically in his rookie season coming off a major injury.

Leonard Floyd brings stability and still gives the team the ability to go out and make moves. How you grade the signing depends a lot on expectations. If you're looking for Floyd to be the team's star pass rusher, it will be predictably grim. However, if the Atlanta front office is building out the unit and understanding Floyd works best as your second or third best pass rusher, this is a great move.

Floyd getting double digit sacks as recently as the 2023 season is encouraging and offers Atlanta hope they will have at least one reliable starter at the position.

Signing linebacker Divine Deablo- B

This is a solid depth move that improves Atlanta's coverage and speed at the position. Kaden Elliss out in coverage is frightening and Nate Landman was a limited option as well. Heading into the 2025 season, the team hopes to finally receive a healthy season that allows them to fully evaluate Troy Andersen.

Deablo isn't changing your defense or going to become a star in Atlanta. However, the signing offers the team good depth and is a clear upgrade. While it might not be the defensive star Falcons fans are hoping for, it is the exact type of depth move the team has failed to make in recent seasons. The linebacker is a solid fit and will be given a consistent chance to contribute.