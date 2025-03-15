Grading the Falcons First Week of Free Agency

Atlanta Falcons: C+

Free Agent Acquisitions: LB Divine Deablo, DE Leonard Floyd, CB Mike Ford

Free Agent Losses: LB Nate Landman, CB Dee Alford, S Richie Grant, DT Grady Jarrett, C Drew Dalman

Key free Agents returning: CB Mike Hughes, WR/ST KhaDarel Hodge

Why C+:

Divine Deablo is not a very good LBer. A 57.3 PFF grade and a $5 Million cap hit. The Falcons would have been better off paying Nate Landman, a player who was playing at pro-bowl caliber level just two years ago.

Leonard Floyd is a good rotational piece, and it is just a one-year $10 million deal. However, the Falcons need to keep adding to their pass rushing core, he is going to be 33 this year and cannot be your best piece at edge.

Mike Ford is terrible with a 29.5 PFF grade, but he was just a depth signing. Love the Hughes re-sign, very cheap and he was a solid coverage corner last season. Miles better than Dee Alford, who was the most targeted corner in the NFL last season (not a good thing).

KhaDarel Hodge was great on special teams last year. Hodge had two blocked punts (both against the Raiders) and recovered a muffed punt for a touchdown against the Saints in Week 4. He also had a walk-off touchdown against the Buccaneers in overtime. A good special teams piece who can fill in at WR4 when needed.

The loss of Grady Jarrett is huge. He has declined as a player, but it is a huge hit to a Falcons dline that already sucked against the run last year. The Falcons need Brandon Dorlus and Ruke Orhorhoro to be good or it's going to be a long season.

The Falcons have not made moves because the massive Kirk Cousins contract is hindering them immensely, however, that has also stopped them from handing out any egregious contracts, which is good.