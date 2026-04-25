Harold Perkins didn't take long to win Falcons fans over with anti-Saints comments

The Atlanta Falcons didn't have a first-round pick in this year's NFL Draft, but they did make the most of their Day 2 and 3 picks. From cornerback Avieon Terrell, to wide receiver Zachariah Branch to linebacker Kendal Daniels. In the sixth round, the Falcons selected a player that Georgia Bulldogs fans know all too well, and that's LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr.

Perkins was a human highlight reel during his career at LSU, as he was a threat off the edge to get to the quarterback. Now a Falcon, Perkins is leaving behind something from his time in Louisiana.

While speaking with reporters after being drafted on Saturday, Perkins revealed that he grew up a New Orleans Saints fan. Red flag? No longer the case, as Perkins showed off his Falcons cap and declared "I ain't a Saints fan no more!" Perkins comments come courtesy of ESPN's Marc Raimondi.

Perkins: "Yes, I grew up a Saints fan."



Then he tilted down his new #Falcons cap.



"I ain't a Saints fan no more!" — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) April 25, 2026

Harold Perkins Jr. abandons Saints fandom after being drafted by Falcons

And that is one way to become an instant fan favorite on the Falcons. Sure, every player cheered for a team growing up. When entering the NFL Draft, there is always a chance they could be drafted by their favorited team's rivals. Look no further than in Round 3, where Penn State quarterback Drew Allar, who grew up a Cleveland Browns fan, was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Perkins let it be known at the NFL Scouting Combine back in February that while he did grow up a Saints fan, he wouldn't be a fan of them if they didn't pick him. Perkins was a man of his word, based on his comments after being drafted by the Saints.

During his time at LSU, Perkins was once considered a future top NFL Draft prospect, due in part to his ability to get to the quarterback. In his first two seasons at LSU, Perkins recorded 26 tackles for loss and 13 sacks. But in 2024, Perkins played in just four games after tearing his ACL. This past season, Perkins recorded 56 combined tackles (26 solo, 30 assisted), eight tackles for loss, four sacks, and three interceptions in 12 games.

Perkins won't be a starter right away, but that could change over time. For Falcons fans, they would love to see Perkins get some playing time against his former favorite team and get to Saints quarterback Tyler Shough. Talk about an incredible moment in the making.