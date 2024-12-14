Has Raheem Morris put his own fate in Kirk Cousins' hands?
By Nick Halden
Could the Atlanta Falcons consider firing Raheem Morris after one season in Atlanta? This is a question that appears to be answered by Arthur Blank's historic patience with the head coach position. However, there is no denying the complete and utter collapse the Falcons have endured after a 6-3 start to the season and an impressive division lead.
All of it is now gone and the Falcons sit at 6-7 needing help to get back in control of the NFC South. Despite this, Morris has remained defensive of Kirk Cousins. Atlanta's head coach has gone so far as to say the Falcons owe it to Cousins based simply on the fact the team isn't 6-3 without Cousins in the first place. While this might be true, it is also true that with anything close to capable quarterback play the team is still in control of their division.
Is it up to Kirk Cousins to save the job of Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris?
It isn't just the implosion of Kirk Cousins that should have Atlanta questioning their head coach. Consistently this team looks sloppy, unprepared, and unable to adjust. A head coach who has been in the league for this long should have his team better prepared and provide more answers than the defensive platitudes Morris has consistently offered.
In many ways, it turns back the clock to the days of Dan Quinn, an extremely likable coach who simply didn't have answers. Quinn would offer a catchy phrase or great quote only to follow it up with a heartbreaking loss the next week with the team showing the exact same problems.
How Kirk Cousins ends the season could very much determine whether or not Morris is the head coach next season. If the Falcons were to lose to the Raiders and sloppy play continues, everything is on the table. If you cannot beat a tanking team that is likely going to be playing their third-string quarterback your team is broken. Monday's game could determine the fate not only of Kirk Cousins but Atlanta's head coach who has put the fate of the season in his hands.