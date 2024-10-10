Hated former division rival gives Kirk Cousins credit for record setting week
By Nick Halden
Outside of the New Orleans Saints, there isn't any question who has often been at the top of Atlanta Falcons fan's irritations former Tampa and New England quarterback Tom Brady. It wasn't good enough for the NFL's GOAT quarterback to have the largest comeback in Super Bowl history providing a painfully painful joke fans now roll their eyes at.
Brady had to leave New England and not only join Atlanta's conference but pick the NFC South as a landing spot. Atlanta would only beat Tom Brady in a game that didn't matter in what would be three seasons of domination. All of this to say Brady isn't a fan-favorite among Falcons fans even two years removed from the league.
Tom Brady took a moment away from haunting Atlanta to give Kirk Cousins his deserved credit
Each week since joining the FOX broadcast team Brady has his own power rankings and names his stars of the week. In this week's edition Kirk Cousins was at the top of Brady's list it was a nice nod to Kirk and perhaps the only time we've heard Brady have anything nice to say about the Falcons.
While it is noteworthy based simply on the fact it is Tom Brady there still isn't going to be much grace given to the quarterback for pointing out the obvious. The strong distaste fans have for the quarterback and what he represented lining up against the Falcons is still too fresh.
Giving credit to Atlanta's quarterback for his record-setting performance against Tampa, however, is the start of a step back in the right direction. For an Atlanta fanbase sick of losing any kindness or attention from sports media, it comes as a surprise. That is especially the case with a former rival even in pointing out the obvious. Used to being the doormat of the NFC overlooked and ignored even in their few accomplishments the feeling of relevance is a new one for Falcons fans one they hope continues as the season schedule begins to soften.