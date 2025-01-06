Here is where the Falcons will pick in first round of 2025 NFL Draft

Draft positioning is sealed for every non-playoff team after Sunday's wild day of action.

For the Atlanta Falcons, they saw their positioning improve after losing their second straight overtime. They won't be in the top ten but they will select in the first half of the draft. There will be plenty of opportunity to land a great player in the first round.

Falcons land pick No. 15 after disappointing loss

For a seventh straight season, the Atlanta Falcons won't make the playoffs. They had sky-high expectations coming into the season and delivered on them early before collapsing down the stretch.

Two losses to close the season will land them pick 15 in the 2025 NFL Draft. Here is the order of the 18 teams who missed the postseason.

Tennessee Titans Cleveland Browns New York Giants New England Patriots Jacksonville Jaguars Las Vegas Raiders New York Jets Carolina Panthers New Orleans Saints Chicago Bears San Francisco 49ers Dallas Cowboys Arizona Cardinals Indianapolis Colts Atlanta Falcons Miami Dolphins Cincinnati Bengals Seattle Seahawks

The Titans secured the first-overall pick after losing to the Texans and the Patriots beating the Bills. Based on how the game was managed, it seemed like the Patriots were trying to tank but failed to do that. They pulled Drake Maye for Joe Milton early but still won against a Bills team that rested starters.

The Falcons will pick outside the top ten for the first time since taking A.J. Terrell in 2020 at pick 16.

This year, they will almost undoubtedly address their defense that crumbled in the final game of the season. They have all the offensive talent they need. It is time to address the other side of the ball.