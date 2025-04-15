Hilarious fit suggested as ideal landing spot for Falcons' Kirk Cousins

CBS Sports took the time to look at what landing spots could be left for Kirk Cousins. Minnesota and Pittsburgh were the obvious teams that have their futures at the position in question. The Steelers continue to wait out Aaron Rodgers, while the Vikings appear content to move forward with J.J. McCarthy. However, it wouldn't be shocking to see either team talk themselves into Cousins being a superior answer.

What was surprising was the third team being suggested as a potential landing spot for Cousins. There is no team the Falcons would rather give Kirk Cousins to than the New Orleans Saints. The idea is amusing and makes a level of sense when you consider the injury to Derek Carr. Still, it is only a fit for New Orleans if the Falcons released the veteran with the team lacking anywhere close to the needed cap space to take on Kirk's contract.

New Orleans is the most improbable but amusing landing spot for Atlanta quarterback Kirk Cousins

The Saints have continued to pretend they have hopes of contending ever since Sean Payton and Drew Brees left the franchise. Each season, the team continues to take a step back and ignore the waving red flags that it is past time for a rebuild. From Atlanta's perspective, this is ideal, allowing the team to worry about one less contender in a bad NFC South.

It would take very little for Atlanta's defense for this team to take a step forward and claim the division. New Orleans isn't going to factor into the picture, but does find themselves searching for an answer at quarterback. If Carr is going to miss the 2025 season, the best path for the Saints is looking to add a rookie to the position. The franchise doesn't have the cap space to land anyone else and there doesn't appear to be any great answers remaining on the market.

Veteran backup Carson Wentz is the best remaining option in free agency with Jaxson Dart or Jalen Milroe appearing to be the team's options in the draft. No matter how it plays out it is impossible to believe it ends with Kirk Cousins starting in the NFC South. It is the type of move that Atlanta is preventing by holding onto the veteran quarterback.

Even though it would work in Atlanta's favor the team appears more comfortable hanging onto Cousins as a backup than allowing the veteran to pick his own landing spot. It remains the defining story in what is a very quiet Atlanta offseason.