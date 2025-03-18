Hilarious Tom Brady stat makes Kirk Cousins career priorities clear

Kirk Cousins matching Tom Brady in anything when it comes to the NFL is a bit of a surprise. However, that is the situation the quarterback finds himself in after a pivotal weekend. With the $10 million roster bonus having been locked in this past weekend, the quarterback has now passed Tom Brady in career earnings. Cousins has been a master of getting the absolute most out of free agency whether it is with the Commanders, Vikings, or unfortunately in this case the Falcons.

It appeared this is the reason Cousins left Minnesota in the first place. The Falcons didn't have the established elite weapons the Vikings offered or the great offensive coaching. What Atlanta could offer is an additional contract year and more money than the Vikings were willing to give. As the veteran has done throughout his career the money was the deciding factor.

Kirk Cousins has now guaranteed himself $331.6M earned on the field across 14 NFL seasons.



Tom Brady earned $332M in 23 seasons. — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 15, 2025

This isn't intended to slight Cousins with the veteran having every right to prioritize money over all else. Cousins has secured his family's future and done it while playing a game at a high level for much of his career. Despite how things have gone in Atlanta, this is to be respected and is easily understood when looking at Kirk's career path.

However, it must be noted that this only adds to the legend that is Tom Brady. As irritating as Atlanta fans might find the NFL legend, never has there been a more accomplished leader. Brady would consistently take under market value to allow the Patriots to keep their window to contention open. Brady understood the price of greatness and cared more about chasing rings than making a few extra million.

It was understood that when this level of winning was achieved, the money lost would be brought back. Not only in the moment but in what it means to be a Super Bowl champion and NFL legend. The career earnings aren't a strike against Cousins but rather point out the realities of what is important to each player. One perhaps understood his ceiling and was willing to sacrifice better situations for more money. The other refused to accept any ceiling, relentlessly pursuing greatness, willing to accept the loss.