How many starting spots will be open for Kirk Cousins in 2025?

The Atlanta Falcons have backed themselves into a corner with Kirk Cousin. Just one year since handing him a $180 million deal, they are desperately looking for a way out.

We have heard General Manager Terry Fontenot comment on the situation a couple of times this offseason and he continues to say they are willing to make Cousins their backup quarterback in 2025. That is unlikely, they are just trying to drive up his trade value.

Trading him would be the best-case scenario but when you look at the teams with potential interest, there aren't many plausible destinations.

Kirk Cousins will struggle to find a starting opportunity

Undoubtedly, Kirk Cousins will push hard to be a starter in the league next season. He only has so much control but the Atlanta Falcons will do everything they can to trade him before the start of the season -- if they don't outright release him.

After seeing how he played late last season, teams will see him as a last-ditch option. There will be plenty of more desirable options than the 36-year-old.

Here are the teams that don't currently have a starting quarterback on their roster:

New York Jets

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Tennessee Titans

Las Vegas Raiders

New York Giants

Minnesota Vikings

Indianapolis Colts (?)

And here are the potential targets for those teams:

Sam Darnold (FA)

Aaron Rodgers (Probable FA)

Russell Wilson (FA)

Justin Fields (FA)

Cam Ward (Draft)

Shedeur Sanders (Draft)

Doing the math, that means there are two spots open -- at least, on the surface.

Some combination of the Titans, Giants, Raiders, and Browns will end up with the two top prospects. The Vikings will either bring back Sam Darnold or hand the keys over to J.J. McCarthy and possibly bring in a cheap free agent.

Who knows what the Colts will do; it depends on their belief in Anthony Richardson -- which can't be too high in all honesty. The Steelers will likely retain either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields -- rumors point toward Fields. Then you could see a Pete Carroll, Wilson reunion in Las Vegas.

To make this simple let's just speculate that the Titans and Giants end up with the two top prospects, the Vikings don't re-sign Darnold, the Steelers re-sign Fields, the Raiders sign Wilson, and the Colts roll with Richardson. This leaves us with openings on the Jets and Browns with Rodgers and Darnold available.

There is no shot the Jets sign either of those free agents considering they released Rodgers and gave up on Darnold a few years ago. The Browns could sign Rodgers but are unlikely to pay Darnold what he demands.

The other piece you have to consider is a team viewing another prospect like Jaxson Dart as a potential starter.

So, for Kirk Cousins, your options are extremely limited. I can't see the Jets acquiring him after what they just experienced with the aging Rodgers. The Browns might be the only option.

It truly feels like Cousins will be the last option for these teams. His play looked awful last season and trading for him would require sending a draft pick and paying him just under $30 million. Safe to say, the Falcons and their high-priced QB are in tough spots.