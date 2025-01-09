How much cap space will Atlanta have in 2025?

The Atlanta Falcons finished second in the NFC South after starting the season with a strong 6-3 record. However, they lost six of their last eight games, culminating in another losing season at 8-9. Their season ended on a disastrous note with a home loss to Carolina.

The game highlighted two key takeaways: first, Atlanta's offense is largely set aside from potential adjustments on the offensive line; second, the team desperately needs defensive upgrades to compete in 2025.

Limited Cap Space Challenges

As Atlanta transitions into offseason mode, they face significant financial constraints. The team ranks 29th in the league for cap space, with just under $7 million available. This is alarmingly low, and the situation is further complicated by their decision to bench their $180 million quarterback, Kirk Cousins.

Kirk Cousins' Impact on the Salary Cap

Keeping Kirk Cousins as a backup for Michael Penix Jr. would incur a $40 million cap hit. Releasing him outright would saddle the Falcons with $65 million in dead money—the second-highest amount in NFL history, behind Russell Wilson’s $85 million dead cap hit with the Broncos in 2024. If Atlanta makes this move, they would own both the second and third largest dead money amounts in league history.

ESPN’s Marc Raimondi outlined Atlanta’s options:

Cut Cousins Before March 12, 2025 : This would result in a $65 million dead money hit, consisting of his fully guaranteed $27.5 million base salary and $37.5 million in remaining proration.

: This would result in a $65 million dead money hit, consisting of his fully guaranteed $27.5 million base salary and $37.5 million in remaining proration. Post-June 1 Designation : This approach would spread the dead money over two seasons—$40 million in 2025 and $25 million in 2026.

: This approach would spread the dead money over two seasons—$40 million in 2025 and $25 million in 2026. Trade Cousins: While Cousins has a no-trade clause, it only allows him to choose his destination. Trading him could save $27.5 million from his base salary, although Atlanta might need to cover some of it in negotiations. The Falcons would still owe $37.5 million in dead money and a $10 million roster bonus if he remains on the roster on March 17, 2025.

Potential Cap-Saving Moves

To address their cap issues, Atlanta could make several key roster decisions:

Defensive Tackle David Onyemata

Projected 2025 Cap Hit: $16.92 million

Onyemata has been reliable but not impactful in 2024. With his cap hit set to rise significantly in 2025, releasing him would save approximately $8 million, though Atlanta would take on $8.85 million in dead cap.

Kicker Younghoe Koo

Projected 2025 Cap Hit: $5.5 million

Head coach Raheem Morris recently criticized Atlanta's kicking performance, stating, “We missed entirely too many kicks this year. The brutal honest truth — that can't happen.” While Morris expressed hope that Koo could rebound, his disappointing season leaves his future uncertain. Cutting Koo would save approximately $3 million.

Players Atlanta Should Consider Moving On From

Atlanta has several players with expiring contracts who may not warrant re-signing. Below is a list of players the Falcons should either part ways with or deprioritize in negotiations:

EDGE Matthew Judon (32) : $6.74 million cap hit in 2024

: $6.74 million cap hit in 2024 EDGE Lorenzo Carter (29) : $4.75 million cap hit in 2024

: $4.75 million cap hit in 2024 S Justin Simmons (31) : $4.33 million cap hit in 2024

: $4.33 million cap hit in 2024 S Richie Grant (27) : $3.96 million cap hit in 2024

: $3.96 million cap hit in 2024 CB Antonio Hamilton (31) : $1.15 million cap hit in 2024

: $1.15 million cap hit in 2024 RB Avery Williams (30) : $1.12 million cap hit in 2024

: $1.12 million cap hit in 2024 CB Dee Alford (27): $988,500 cap hit in 2024

By making these tough decisions, Atlanta could create more financial flexibility to address their defensive needs and prepare for the 2025 season.