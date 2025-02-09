How the Atlanta Falcons fared against both Super Bowl teams in the 2024 season

As the league prepares for Super Bowl LIX it is interesting to look back and consider how the Atlanta Falcons fared against both teams. In the first four weeks of the season, the Falcons hosted the Chiefs in Atlanta and went on the road in Philly. Both games were shockingly close with the Falcons going 1-1 in their matchups against this year's conference champions. The Falcons were one of only three teams to beat the Eagles in the 2024 season.

Atlanta's matchup against the Eagles was defined by a clutch Kirk Cousins drive that ended with a touchdown catch from Drake London. London's celebration of the game-tying touchdown was in poor taste and would back the Falcons up to put drama around a potential go-ahead extra point. Younghoe Koo never wavered and the Falcons had stormed back to take a late lead. Jalen Hurts would have seconds left on the clock and throw a desperation heave that was picked off by Jessie Bates to seal what was Atlanta's most impressive win of the 2024 season.

Atlanta beat the Eagles and had every chance to go 2-0 against the Kansas City Chiefs

The Falcons were in both games and could have easily gone 2-0 on the season against the eventual conference champions. An egregious missed pass interference call on Kyle Pitts flipped the game and put control back into the hands of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. It was a clear call that would have flipped the game and given Atlanta a chance for a perfect record against this year's Super Bowl participants.

Atlanta's loss to the Chiefs is such a perfect example of the discourse surrounding Kansas City. The idea that the league is rigged remains ridiculous. Just as those who refuse to acknowledge Mahomes and the Chiefs getting a favorable whistle are not being objective. Both things can be true and Atlanta's loss to the Chiefs is a perfect example of that.

Yes, the refs made a game-changing call that would have put the game in Atlanta's control. There is no objective NFL fan or pundit who will argue that exact same play on Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes isn't getting called every time. Ignoring clear pass interference cost the Falcons a chance to grab control of the game.

However, that call that landed in the Chiefs favor was far from the end of the game. This is where a lot of context in the discourse continues to be missed. The Falcons had the ball again and were given a chance for a game-winning drive. They were unable to get the job done and the Chiefs escaped with a win.

A bad call might have influenced the game, but Atlanta still had control of their own fate and was unable to deliver. Whether it is Tom Brady's Patriots or Mahomes and the Chiefs both benefit from their own greatness. Getting every benefit of a doubt and often favorable calls due to the respect officials have for them. At times this results in clear misses as it did against the Falcons.

Still, this doesn't make for some grand conspiracy or make the Chiefs unbeatable. If anything this game served as a great example of how close the Falcons are to competing with the league's best and made it clear the offseason improvements that must be made if the Falcons want a shot at making a run next season.