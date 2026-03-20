Ian Cunningham makes his first trade as Falcons GM in surprise swap with Eagles

When we said that the Atlanta Falcons were ready to start wheeling and dealing under Ian Cunningham, we truly meant it. He just called up his former boss Howie Roseman and struck a surprise trade with the Philadelphia Eagles that I don't think anybody saw coming on a Friday evening.

According to Adam Schefter, the Eagles agreed to trade safety Sydney Brown to Atlanta that has the two teams swapping fourth and sixth-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. So Cunningham isn't losing any draft capital, he's just moving down on two separate occasions in order to improve the roster.

The Dirty Birds are moving down from pick 114 to 122 in the fourth round, and from 197 to 215 in the sixth round. So they still have five picks because of this trade, but only moving down a combined 26 spots (eight in the fourth, 18 in the sixth), to land a proven safety for Jeff Ulbrich is a stroke of genius.

I know this wasn't the Eagles-Falcons trade for a guy named Brown that we were hoping for, but this si still a very solid move for Atlanta. The 25-year-old is entering his fourth NFL season, so even though Philadelphia lost Reed Blankenship in free agency, he still wasn't going to start at safety for them.

The Atlanta Falcons are suprisingly acquiring Sydney Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles

Frankly, Brown isn't the most polished player, but is worth it for a low-stakes pick swap on Day 3. He has appeared in 42 games across his three-year career, including six starts as a rookie, but was unable to crack the starting lineup for the Eagles despite appearing in all 17 games for them in 2025.

The 2023 third-round pick was one of the nation's best safeties in college, but that hasn't translated to the NFL. He has been inconsistent in coverage and as a tackler to the point that the Eagles thought that the best course of action was to cut bait. But we all know that Ulbrich loves a reclamation project.

The Illinois product tore his ACL in the final game of his rookie season, which hampered him in 2024 to the point that he was more utilized as a gunner on special teams than by Vic Fangio on defense in 2025. However, he logged a staggering 89.9 overall grade and 84.6 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus in 2024, so the injury didn't affect his playmaking.

Brown is a play-making safety with plenty of athleticism, so for the low price of a Day 3 swap with Cunnngham's old friend, there's no reason not to make this move, especially when Ulbrich wants this defense to get younger, more athletic, and more versatile by acquiring players like Brown.