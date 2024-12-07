If the Atlanta Falcons fall to Minnesota is it time to turn to Michael Penix Jr.?
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons are firmly in the midst of a quarterback debate of their own making. If the Falcons were wise and had built either completely around Kirk Cousins or believed in Michael Penix Jr. they wouldn't be in this position. However, there is no defending the way Cousins is playing making the debate completely legitimate.
All the veteran quarterback needed to do to retain his job next season is play at an above average level. The Falcons handed Cousins a contract that is going to include guaranteed money this season and each of the next two. Next year's cap hit is inescapable and makes the quarterback debate all the murkier. Despite this, the question remains if the Falcons fall to the Vikings is it time to make a change?
Michael Penix Jr. should be Atlanta's starter if Kirk Cousins doesn't have a huge game in Minnesota
The answer to this question is obvious if you want to give your team a chance to turn the season around. Whether it is health or age the veteran quarterback simply hasn't been getting the job done. Gone is the player who set the single game franchise passing record or put together a late heartstopping drive against the Eagles.
Unless that version of Kirk Cousins shows up again you need to make the tough decision and give the rookie a chance. Put Penix into the starting lineup and hope it charges up a team that has looked completely unengaged and incapable over the past three games.
This all changes if Kirk Cousins shows he has the needed power to drive the football and can stop turning the ball over. If Cousins closes the season strong you are still going into 2025 with the veteran as your starter based on the cap situation.
A frustrating position the Falcons have put themselves into with the financial responsibilities to Cousins and common sense telling you if there isn't drastic improvement it is time for the rookie quarterback.