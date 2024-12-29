Is Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris on the hot seat in Week 17?

Whether or not Raheem Morris is on the hot seat is completely dependent on the mindset of Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank. Historically the owner has been extremely patient with any head coach he hires as long as there isn't a complete collapse. This is where the future of Raheem Morris is a bit in question when you consider Atlanta's late-season slide.

The head coach being unwilling to turn things over the Michael Penix Jr. or find a way to hold onto the NFC South lead is a concern. Still, the Falcons head coach can find a way to beat Washington and hold onto the gift Dallas has handed the Falcons, making a change is out of the question.

If Atlanta loses to Washington you have to put Raheem Morris on the hot seat to end the season

If the Falcons are unable to hold onto the NFC South lead and at least have one playoff game you have to consider making a change. It wasn't just the quarterback issues that caused Atlanta's slide it was a team that often appeared to be unprepared and a coaching staff that rarely had the right counters.

Finding a way back into games isn't something the Falcons have proven themselves capable of. The only times this has happened is early in Kirk Cousins' tenure when the quarterback willed the team on a late drive. With all of this in mind, if the Falcons cannot keep the NFC South lead to finish out the season you at least have to explore making a move.

Without question, the front office and defensive coordinator should both be facing changes. The future of the head coach is very much in question when you consider how things have gone. However, all of that will quickly quiet if the Falcons find a way to win in Washington and hold onto the NFC South lead.