Is it time for the Atlanta Falcons to give up and trade Kyle Pitts?

Already Atlanta Falcons tight-end Kyle Pitts is being pointed to as a possible offseason trade target. It is understandable when you consider how the last three seasons have gone. There is reason to question Kyle's effort and whether or not anything will improve with the team turning the page to Michael Penix Jr.

Even when Kirk Cousins was playing well Pitts remained a frustrating and inconsistent contributor. The first impression Pitts had on Atlanta's rookie quarterback when the team made the switch was causing a hilariously frustrating interception. Thought it is only fair to mention it would be Pitts the very next week catching a game-tying touchdown in a clutch situation. Still, it did little to ease three years of frustrations with the tight-end.

Atlanta should determine Kyle Pitts' future by what the trade market has to offer

If the Falcons find an offer they cannot turn down there is no question it is a good decision to move on. However, the team shouldn't trade Pitts simply to rid themselves of the frustration. Already under contract for the 2025 season there is always the slight chance Penix can turn the clock back to the pass catcher's rookie season. Atlanta must keep this in mind as they weigh whether or not to part ways with the tight-end.

Making the move wouldn't be a bad decision but it is one that shouldn't be made lightly. Kyle Pitts remains a talented pass catcher that simply doesn't play to his size. If effort improved there is still an unknown ceiling on a player who at the time appeared to be worthy of the 4th overall pick.

Trading Kyle Pitts makes a level of sense and is a move the Falcons should at least explore. However, with Kyle's contract already set to expire next offseason there is an argument to be made Atlanta is better off letting the fifth-year player finish his deal. Either way, expectations remain low for a player that was unquestionably the wrong choice.