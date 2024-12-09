Is it time the Atlanta Falcons consider firing first-year head coach Raheem Morris?
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons losing streak extended to a fourth game on Sunday as the Tampa Bay Bucs took control of the NFC South. Prior to the losing streak, the Falcons controlled their own destiny and had a four-game cushion in the division, the Falcons simply needed to play .500 the rest of the way. Playing even the rest of the way and the Falcons are hosting a playoff game and feeling great about the direction they are moving.
Instead, the Falcons are now 6-7 on the season and need major help to get back the division lead. This downfall begs the question could the Falcons consider parting ways with Raheem Morris? The head coach is in his first season and has been underwhelming after a great start to the year.
Atlanta should remain patient and look to make coordinator and front office changes giving Morris one more season
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank has been consistently patient with his head coach no matter the results. The situation this season hasn't been drastically bad enough to justify any changes at the position.
The Falcons should look to the front office and coordinator positions to attempt to make changes. If they are unwilling to make changes at the quarterback position it is the only reasonable changes the team can make. Raheem Morris is deserving of more time despite how awful the losing streak has been.
Arthur Blank's only path to considering a change at the position is if the head coach loses out the rest of the way. If you are unable to beat tanking teams as you fight to get back into the divisional race you deserve to lose your job. In any other scenario, you should give Morris another season to turn things around for a franchise that consistently cannot get out of their own way. Another frustrating ending is being written for a team that has remained cursed since their infamous Super Bowl appearance eight years ago.