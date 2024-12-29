Is Kyle Pitts playing his final games with the Atlanta Falcons?

Arguably no play better explains the Kyle Pitts experience than Michael Penix Jr.'s first career interception. The quarterback was driving Atlanta for a score before the end of the first-half to put the game safely out of reach. Penix dropped back and threw a perfect strike to Kyle Pitts who had the ball hit his hands and batted it into the air behind him for a perfect interception. Drake London ran down the defender and the half would end in frustration.

This is the experience the Atlanta Falcons have had over the last three years with Kyle Pitts. A great weapon in theory and name only. What is holding the tight-end back is the ability to finish plays and show the energy and focus of Drake London or Darnell Mooney.

Kyle Pitts plays small; the Atlanta Falcons must consider upgrading the position

This should be Kyle Pitts' final season in an Atlanta Falcons uniform. Barring a historic game or moment with Penix, there simply isn't an excuse to trot him out for another season. The quarterback play and coaching were both blamed for Kyle's lack of touches since his rookie season.

A trio of Desmond Ridder, Arthur Smith, and Marcus Mariota were easy targets to explain why a top-four pick wasn't producing. The addition of Kirk Cousins was supposed to be the move needed to unlock Pitts for the first time since his rookie season.

Even when Cousins was playing at a high level the tight end was an afterthought used only when there was no other choice. Add in causing your rookie quarterback's first career interception and the frustrations cannot continued to be ignored. Pitts doesn't play with the energy and focus you need from a receiver who is supposed to be featured in your offense.

Atlanta would be wise to cut their losses and make this the final two games of Kyle's career in Atlanta. As frustrating as it might be we've seen three years of evidence of why it is time to make a change. Pitts cannot be relied and the Falcons need to stop fostering hope the tight-end could turn back the clock.