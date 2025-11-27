It didn't take long for Falcons' recent gamble to pay off in a major way

The Atlanta Falcons have enjoyed a revolving door at kicker this season, bouncing from Younghoe Koo to Parker Romo before signing Zane Gonzalez three weeks ago. But despite making his season debut back in Week 10, the veteran kicker dazzled in Atlanta's 24-10 win over the Saints on Sunday.

In Week 12, the 30-year-old went a perfect 3-for-3 on field goals, while drilling two attempts from beyond 50 yards. And as the Dirty Birds snapped their losing streak against their hated NFC South rivals, Gonzalez was named the NFC's Special Teams Player of the Week for his impressive showing.

Koo missed a game-tying field goal in Week 1 and Romo missed an extra-point against the Patriots back in Week 9, yet none of these special teams woes have carried over to their third kicker. However, through three weeks with Atlanta, Gonzalez is perfect on both field goal attempts and extra points.

Zane Gonzalez' career with the Falcons is off to a sizzling start

After cutting Romo, Atlanta took a chance on the Arizona State product after he hadn't kicked all season. However, he took over as the starting kicker for the Washington Commanders at the end of last season, making seven of eight field goals during their miraculous run to the NFC Championship.

Prior to last season, the ex-Lou Groza Award winner hadn't kicked in the NFL since 2021, where he made a career-high 90.9% of his field goals with the Carolina Panthers. Yet that long hiatus didn't deter the Dirty Birds from ending their recurring field goal woes for what feels like for good.

Prior to signing in Atlanta, Gonzalez wasn't known to be the most reliable kicker from distance, yet he made kicks from 56, 54, and 41 yards out against the Saints. And to make the feeling even better, New Orleans kicker Blake Grupe made just one of his three field goal attempts before he was cut.

While Gonzalez looked automatic, Grupe missed field goals from 38 and 47 yards out while the Saints' only touchdown came on a Kirk Cousins' pick-six that went through Kyle Pitts' hands. And his job was even made easier because Cousins kept a banged-up Atlanta offense afloat down in the Big Easy.

But when drives stalled, fans got to rest easy knowing the Falcons finally had a kicker they could consistently trust in No. 45. And his success should only continue across the final six games of the season.