It's desperation time for non-existent Atlanta Falcons pass rush
By Nick Halden
Despite being off to a 4-2 start on the season the Atlanta Falcons defense is quickly approaching desperation time. Yes, Raheem Morris and the Atlanta defense have proven to adjust well and finish games strong. However, what they have been unable to adjust is this team's complete inability to put any pressure on the opposing quarterback.
This has been a struggle for the defense since Week 1 and is something Raheem Morris talked about in his postgame presser. The Falcons rank dead last in the league even behind the tanking New England Patriots or inept Carolina Panthers. This Atlanta pass rush has been historically bad and it is time for the team to make a change.
Atlanta's lack of an answer for their pass rush has followed the franchise for much of the last decade
This isn't a new or unexpected problem for an Atlanta roster that lost Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree in the offseason. Bralen Trice was the only drafted Atlanta edge rusher this season and the rookie was lost for the season before ever playing a snap. This left the Falcons with Lorenzo Carter and Arnold Ebiketie as their starting options.
A trade for former Patriot Matthew Judon left reason to believe Atlanta's problems might be solved. If Judon played to his potential and Ebiketie was able to continue to develop perhaps Atlanta's pass rush might be capable.
Six games into the 2024 season and it has been anything but with Judon also not putting up the numbers expected. While the veteran is having an impact, teams have quickly learned he is the only threat in Atlanta's pass rush.
It is desperation time for a unit that has only five sacks in six games thus far. Failing to sack Andy Dalton once behind an injured and struggling Carolina offensive line should be the final straw. A sign that this team must go out both in free agency and the trade market attempting to get better. Whether it is a big swing at the position or a series of smaller additions it would be close to impossible to do anything but improve.
Lorenzo Carter has shown you he cannot be relied on, and Arnold Ebiketie hasn't developed as expected. Atlanta has been bailed out by their quarterback, kicker, and a great secondary getting stops and creating turnovers. Fortune that is bound to run out if the team cannot find a way to give better support and offer something close to a capable pass rush. Six games in and this team being by far the worst in the league at rushing the passer is a signal something must be done.