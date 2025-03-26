J.J. McCarthy report opens possible reunion for Kirk Cousins and Minnesota

The Atlanta Falcons are continuing to play the waiting game with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins. Atlanta is hopeful that a team that misses out on the top quarterbacks in the draft or whoever fails to land Aaron Rodgers will turn their attention to Cousins. It isn't a bad gamble for the Falcons when you consider the self-imposed mess they find themselves in. At worst, Cousins returns as a mid-season trade chip if a contender deals with a quarterback injury.

However, the Falcons may have just been handed another potential suitor with the recent news that Minnesota still hasn't told McCarthy he will be next year's starting quarterback. After openly flirting with Aaron Rodgers, this doesn't come as a big surprise for Minnesota. However, where the team should be looking instead of Rodgers is former Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins.

JJ McCarthy on starting: "They haven't told me, and I'm happy they didn't, because I try to earn it every single day. I never want that to be given to me. It's such a privilege and an opportunity to give me that chance, I'm just gonna make the most of it every single day." https://t.co/DMGpKgmYED — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 25, 2025

The last time Cousins was Minnesota's quarterback, the veteran was putting up MVP-level numbers and the team was considered a contender. The Atlanta veteran is a far better target than Aaron Rodgers and gives you a much better chance to win now. McCarthy is a wildcard in what was an already loaded draft class at the quarterback position. Betting he becomes a franchise option is risky without a solid second option.

Minnesota's coaching staff is elite when it comes to elevating quarterbacks and that includes Kirk Cousins. As the offseason continues to drag on for the Falcons the team is running out of landing spots for the quarterback. The Vikings could offer the Falcons a mid-round pick in exchange for Atlanta eating a portion of Kirk's contract.

Cousins can come in to compete with McCarthy and provide the security Minnesota needs without the circus that is Aaron Rodgers. Aside from the off the field reasons, it is easy to argue that Cousins is a far better option when healthy. Rodgers has been below average under pressure and doesn't look close to the impact player he was in Green Bay.

The risks with Cousins are far lower and allow you to bring back a respected leader that won't be the distraction and threat to McCarthy of the remaining options. If Minnesota doesn't trust McCarthy fully, Kirk Cousins is their best second option and Atlanta will be more than happy to facilitate a reunion.