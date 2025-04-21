Jalen Ramsey trade to Falcons makes too much sense not to happen

Jalen Ramsey has been no stranger to trades. After a stellar career in Jacksonville, the fifth-overall pick was traded to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Four years later, he was shipped to the Miami Dolphins.

Now, three years later, it sounds like he is done in South Florida.

When looking at teams who could trade for him, the Atlanta Falcons are first on the list. They have the need and the connections, making this potential too obvious not to happen.

Atlanta Falcons and Raheem Morris will aggressively pursue Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey

After the Atlanta Falcons hired Raheem Morris as their Head Coach last year, one player made it known what he thought of the move: Jalen Ramsey.

Falcons got one of, if not the best coach in the NFL forreal! https://t.co/p24Q6U8aJv — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) January 25, 2024

The two sides were together for a few seasons in Los Angeles when Morris was the Rams' Defensive Coordinator.

This respect isn't one-sided, the Falcons Head Coach has often praised his former cornerback.

So, why wouldn't we think the Falcons would pursue the Dolphins cornerback?

Pairing him with A.J. Terrell gives this team one of their best cornerback duos in franchise history. It takes pressure off the safeties and new Defensive Coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

Two things are working against them: money and draft picks. The Falcons aren't flush with cap space, and trading for Ramsey would cost $21.1M. Terry Fontenot would need to get creative—likely using restructures.

Then you have the fact that the Dirty Birds only have five picks in the 2025 Draft. If they want to make this move this week, it will further drain their resources.

Ramsey's value is right around a fourth-round pick—well worth it for a player of his caliber. Hopefully, the Falcons will wait until next week and send a 2026 pick.

Altogether, Raheem Morris and Jalen Ramsey's relationship makes the Atlanta Falcons a prime destination for the future Hall of Fame cornerback.