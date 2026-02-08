According to a report from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, James Pearce J., a rookie pass-rusher for the Atlanta Falcons, was arrested in Doral, Florida, on the afternoon of Saturday, Feb. 7. Court records revealed five different charges related to the arrest.

Per ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Pearce was arrested and booked at 6:58 p.m. ET on the following charges:

Two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

Aggravated stalking

Fleeing and eluding police officers

Aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer

Resisting an officer without violence to his person

WPLG Local 10 News reported that Pearce was arrested after he allegedly crashed his Lamborghini at Northwest 103rd Avenue and 66th Street while fleeing from a domestic dispute with WNBA star Rickea Jackson, a forward for the Los Angeles Sparks to whom he's been romantically linked.

Fox Sports South Florida reporter Andy Slater revealed that Pearce is being accused of intentionally crashing his car into Jackson's multiple times to try preventing her from getting to a police station. Per Slater, that alleged incident led to law enforcement's car chase of Slater revealed started law enforcement's pursuit of Pearce.

James Pearce Jr. was arrested for role in alleged domestic dispute in Florida

The 23-year-old has been booked into Turner Knight Correctional Center, but as of publication, his bond hasn't been set, and he's still in police custody. The Falcons released a statement that they have been made aware of the situation.

""We are aware of an incident involving James Pearce Jr., in Miami. We are in the process of gathering more information and will not have any further comment on an open legal matter at this time.”" Atlanta Falcons

Not much information has been released to the public, but a video on social media claims to show law enforcement officers struggling to detain Pearce.

Pearce was previously arrested in December 2023 for misdemeanor charges that included speeding, driving on a suspended license, failure to present insurance, registration improperly displayed, and improper window tinting. These charges, which came during his sophomore year at Tennessee, were ultimately dismissed.

The Falcons traded up to select Pearce with the 26th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He recorded 10.5 sacks in his rookie season and was a finalist for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.