Jeff Ulbrich just spilled the tea on James Pearce Jr.’s late ascension

Atlanta Falcons' fans are quite familiar with rookie edge rusher James Pearce Jr. by now. His late-season breakout is well-documented, and he's led the Falcons into a pass-rush revival. After six straight weeks of dominant football, Pearce finally received the props from the coaching staff he deserves.

After practice on Wednesday, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich gave the Tennessee standout the ultimate compliment, even going as far as to say "we're seeing something borderline historic" amid a Defensive Rookie of the Year-type season from the first-rounder.

Ulbrich is right, but fans have known this for weeks. The 22-year-old leads the Falcons with eight sacks and has recorded one in each of his last six games. This insanity tear he's been on was shocking, given his early-season struggles.

Through Pearce's first seven games, he totaled 0.5 sacks, eight sackles, and two QB hits. The next seven have been historic. On top of the elite sack production, Pearce has three passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

The draft day drama surrounding his selection back in May is long gone, and Falcons fans are ecstatic to have No. 27 in Atlanta for years to come.

His rookie campaign is yet to conclude, but Pearce has morphed into an elite pass-rusher that Atlanta can build its defense around. He came at a steep price, but his ceiling is yet to be seen. Compared to current elite edge rushers, Pearce is right on track for greatness.

Myles Garrett, the current sack king with 21.5 entering Week 16 is chasing greatness.He's right behind the all-time single-season sack leader, but he didn't start fast. Through just eleven games during his rookie campaign in 2017, Garrett collected seven sacks.

The Browns selected him first overall and expected greatness, but it wasn't delivered immediately. The following season, Garrett put the league on watch with 13.5 sacks, and never slowed down.

Another example is long-time Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter, who has well over 100 career sacks and is a bona fide elite pass rusher. As a rookie, Hunter accumulated just six sacks through fourteen games, but exploded the following season with 12.5.

Ulbrich knows this is just the beginning of Pearce in Atlanta, but Falcons fans have known this. He's posting elite sack numbers as a rookie, with three games to go. Even if he finished with eight sacks, (I don't think he will), this season has showcased his talent, and his ceiling will only rise from there.