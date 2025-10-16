Jonathan Gannon just threw some not-so-subtle shade at Michael Vick and the Falcons

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon received his first NFL coaching opportunity back in 2007, where he served as a defensive quality control coach for the Atlanta Falcons. The then 24-year-old arrived to Atlanta after following Bobby Petrino from his alma mater, but clearly doesn't remember those days very fondly.

While addressing the media on Wednesday, Gannon revealed Atlanta was where he learned to take the emotion out of coaching. And he managed to cite the example of Michael Vick's highly-publicized arrest and subsequent two-year prison sentence as the catalyst for his mindset.

While the Falcons were in complete disarray back then between the Vick scandal and Petrino's midseason resignation, it was a strange—and tone deaf— way for Gannon to allude to his growth as a coach. And fans shouldn't let it slide.

Jonathan Gannon's comments just struck a nerve with Falcons fans

The irony of Gannon’s words is hard to miss. Sitting on the hot seat with his future in Arizona in jeopardy gives him no room to critique the Falcons. The Cardinals are 2-3, with a defense ranked 24th in total yards allowed and 29th against the pass—and his career is reaching a crossroads.

His words are ironic coming from a coach on the hot seat. He is the same coach who the NFL just fined $100,000 for a sideline altercation with one of his players, yet is still preaching emotionless coaching as if the Cardinals aren't one of the league's biggest laughingstocks.

When Emari Demercado dropped the ball before crossing the goal line on what would have been a 72-yard rushing touchdown in Week 5 against the Titans, the third year coach ripped him a new one, even putting his hands on him.

Arizona managed to squander a 21-3 lead and their 22-21 victory marked Tennessee's only victory of 2025, so that wasn't a display of that "emotionless coaching" style he claims to have learned in Atlanta.

His words weren't the most flattering trip down memory lane, especially given how far removed the franchise is from those dark days.

Since the Vick saga, Atlanta has landed two different franchise quarterbacks and their defense has finally returned to prominence—and if Week 6 is any indication, Michael Penix Jr. and the Falcons look poised to break their playoff drought in 2025.

However, the Falcons have to go through the Cardinals in order to do so. The Dirty Birds will travel to Glendale to face Arizona in Week 16, and Gannon might have just provided Raheem Morris' group with the ultimate bulletin board material.