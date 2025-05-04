Julio Jones, other Falcons legends, releasing podcast fans have dreamed of

Every Atlanta Falcons fan would love an inside look at some of the best moments in Falcons history, and that is something they will get.

The usually quiet and reserved Julio Jones is teaming up with the not-so-reserved Roddy White and Harry Douglas, again.

Julio Jones, Roddy White, Harry Douglas releasing new podcast

Some of the best moments in Atlanta Falcons history came when Julio Jones, Roddy White, and/or Harry Douglas were on the field.

Whether it was the game-winning drive against the Seahawks in the 2012 Playoffs, the Falcons wrecking the Packers in the 2016 Playoffs en route to Super Bowl LI, or Matt Ryan and Julio Jones' 500, 300-yard games against the Panthers, the best moments came when they were on the field.

So, who wouldn't love to listen to them relive the old days, and anything else that comes to mind?

Good news, the trio has been teasing their new podcast

While the initial teaser was in November 2024, it appears the first episode is nearing its release.

On Instagram, Harry Douglas posted a clip of them discussing rookie duties. In the caption, he mentions that they "have STORIES for days."

Yeah, I don't doubt that...

Overall, mashing the three personalities of these three friends into one podcast will be entertaining.

Roddy White is the trash talker, Harry Douglas is the comedian, and Julio Jones is the reserved personality that fans have always wanted to hear more from.

Hopefully, this show will go on for more than a few episodes. There is no shortage of stories amongst the three of them, and getting a firsthand look will be incredible.

It is interesting because they also experienced the highest of highs in Atlanta Falcons history, and, in Julio's case, the lowest of lows.

We still don't know an exact release date, but based on the fact that they have already recorded, it should be coming soon.