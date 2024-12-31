Just 2 Atlanta Falcons land top 10 in Pro Bowl position voting

The Atlanta Falcons have many great players who deserve to make the Pro Bowl, even with their middling record. However, as we all know, the Pro Bowl is very much a popularity contest so it is rare to see the Dirty Birds get the respect they deserve.

So far, that is the case as the Pro Bowl gets closer; a list of each position's top 10 vote-getters was released and just two Falcons were included, neither of which were in the top 5.

Here’s the Top 10 by position in the final balloting for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games.



Player selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches, with each group’s vote counting as one-third. Announcement on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/rEpRRfHFF9 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 31, 2024

Bijan Robinson and Jessie Bates are both sixth in positional voting at their respected positions. That is disrespectful to those individuals and disrespectful to many of their teammates who didn't even crack the top 10.

Atlanta Falcons stars disrespected in Pro Bowl voting, unsurprisingly

Bijan Robinson and Jessie Bates are both one of the three best players at their position. They are the leaders for their team and have been two of the most productive players in the entire NFL. The fact they are only sixth in voting is insane.

When you look closer, it gets even worse. Four of the five players ahead of the two Falcons are also in the NFC. It isn't a good sign with limited spots on conference-split rosters.

What is even more insane is the absence of other players who wear red and black. A.J. Terrell, Kaden Elliss, Chris Lindstrom, and KhaDarel Hodge should have their name on that chart.

Terrell has been the NFL's best corner for weeks now and one of the best throughout the season. Elliss has been unreal, doing everything for Jimmy Lake's unit. Lindstrom is still one of the league's best and Hodge is one of the best special teamers with multiple blocks and countless other impactful plays.

Consider this, A.J. Terrell just shadowed Terry McLaurin all game and held him to one catch for seven yards—McLaurin is fourth in votes at wide receiver.

Granted, this came after voting was finished but this isn't something new from Terrell.

Hopefully, the official results will be different and the Dirty Birds can get a few players honored for outstanding seasons.