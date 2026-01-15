Kevin Patullo bombshell blew the door wide open for Falcons' biggest nightmare

The Atlanta Falcons are already having a bad enough day, but with more time comes more chaos. After John Harbaugh landed in New York late last night, the Falcons now have to fend off seven other head coach-needy teams, which doesn't count the teams who may pursue head coaching candidates for their offensive coordinator openings.

The Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already threatening to shake the game up with their OC openings being almost as desirable as some coaching posts, but they're not alone. Now that the Philadelphia Eagles are moving on from Kevin Patullo, they're in the same boat as their NFC foes.

The #Eagles have informed offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo they're making a change at the position



The search for another OC for Jalen Hurts begins soon.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Patullo hasn't been officially fired and could return to Nick Sirianni's staff in some capacity, but they are still searching for a new OC. And with the track record the Eagles have with their play-callers, there will be plenty of interest from plenty of different places.

Eagles may try to pursue Falcons' head coaching candidates for their OC opening

In past seasons, when the Eagles have needed to find a play-caller, they have promoted from within, especially under Sirianni. Patullo, Brian Johnson, and Mike Groh (under Doug Pederson) were all inside hires, but NFL insider Ian Rapoport expects the Eagles to "swing big" to fill their opening at OC.

Both Kellen Moore and Shane Steichen parlayed their time calling plays in Philadelphia into head coaching opportunities, so it could be a great launch pad for a fired head coach who doesn't receive a second shot as a head coach this offseason, most notably for a Mike McDaniel or Kevin Stefanski.

Both McDaniel and Stefanski are respected offensive minds who are drawing interest on the coaching market, but it's no guarantee they both land a job this offseason. So if they pull a Ben Johnson and give teams a lot at their play-calling prowess with an elite offense, interest will follow.

Many fans consider the move from head coach to an offensive coordinator humiliating, but it's not crazy to think it could happen. Having Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, AJ Brown, and DeVonta Smith at your disposal is an easy way to turn a talented offense around and land a head coaching job in 2027.

Pursuing the rejected top coaching candidates is a foolproof strategy, but not one that will benefit the Falcons. If things don't pan out with Harbaugh, Stefanski is believed to be a top candidate in Atlanta, while McDaniel coached Matt Ryan during his playing career, so they are viable backup plans.

Both Stefanski and McDaniel could be great in helping Michael Penix Jr. turn his career around, but the Eagles (or even the Lions or Bucs) could try and snatch them up in hopes of rekindling their own offensive spark that was nowhere to be found with Patullo.