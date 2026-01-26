Matt Ryan is finalizing his staff in Atlanta, and Monday provided another group of additions. Amongst the flurry of additions and retaining assets, the Falcons hired former Lions general manager Bob Quinn as a senior advisor to Kevin Stefanski, per Ari Meirov.

This may not seem like a major deal on the outside, but Quinn has a history of success at a high level. Quinn spent five seasons as the Lions' Executive VP of Football Operations, which coincided with his GM duties.

During that stretch, the Lions were 32-41-1 before he was let go. In 2021, Quinn was hired to be the senior personnel and coaching executive for the Cleveland Browns alongside Stefanski.

Quinn didn't hasn't panned out as an elite general manager yet, but he drafted elite talent annually. Quinn drafted Frank Ragnow in 2018, the Lions seven year starting center. Ragnow ended his career with three straight Pro Bowls and two straight All-Pro team nominations.

D'Andre Swift is another strong draft pick Quinn made. Swift spent three seasons in Detroit and gained 850+ all-purpose yards and 7+ touchdowns each season.

Bob Quinn is a sneaky good hire for Kevin Stefanski and Falcons

Quinn will be a steady and experienced piece added to Stefanski's staff, or retained from Cleveland, however you'd like to look at it.

Thankfully for Falcons fans, there is precedent with these two together. The win-loss record wasn't consistently great under their leadership in Cleveland, but the draft classes were steadily improving.

In 2025, the Browns drafted an elite draft class consisting of a potential (and hopeful) franchise quarterback in Shedeur Sanders, an elite linebacker who is likely to win defensive rookie of the year in Carson Schwesinger, and a strong running back and tight end duo with Quinshon Judkins and Harold Fannin Jr.

Quinn and Stefanski combined to create a monstrous draft class envied by the entire league, except the Falcons.

Former general manager Terry Fontenot created a bold but elite draft class of his own in Atlanta. After his abrupt exit from the GM role, fans wondered who would step in and have a huge say in draft day decisions. While Quinn is far from the general manager role, he will provide fantastic insight.

The GM role has yet to be filled, but having the former Cleveland duo back together is music to fans ears. It's not fleshed out publicly how involved Quinn will be in decision-making with Stefanski, but his presence must be well-received.