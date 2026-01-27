Kevin Stefanski may unlock a new level of potential for Drake London in 2026

Through six seasons coaching the Cleveland Browns, Kevin Stefanski never led a wide receiver as talented as Drake London. Over the last half-decade in Cleveland, the Browns have had three 1,000+ receiving seasons.

Amari Cooper recorded back-to-bacl 1,000+ yard seasons in 2022-2023, and Jerry Jeudy had 1,229 receiving yards in 2024. Outside these three seasons, none have come close to Drake London's production.

London has just one season over 1,000 receiving yards, but reached new heights in 2025. The 24-year-old caught 68 passes for 919 yards over 12 games and caught seven touchdowns. He was an integral part of the three straight heartbreaking losses in November.

London was the main reason these games were so close. Two ended in one-loss scores in overtime, and the third was a one-point defeat to the Patriots. London had 100+ receiving yards in all three games.

Despite the injury bug derailing his season early, London enjoyed an elite 12-game stretch. Under new head coach Kevin Stefanski, the 2026 season could be taken to a whole new level.

Falcons fans must prepare for elite 2026 from Drake London

Cooper's elite 2022 season was the first Browns receiver with over 1,000 receiving yards since 2019. Cooper was always an elite receiver, but came off a down season in Dallas before joining Cleveland. Jeudy, on the other hand, was a Cleveland-made star.

After four average seasons in Denver, Jeudy was traded to Cleveland and immediately found success. He caught 90 passes for 1229 yards and made the Pro Bowl in 2024.

Stefanski has proven success with receivers, but never coached someone as young and talented as London.

After London was picked with the 8th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, he didn't immediately meet expectations. Over his first two seasons, he accumulated 1,771 yards and six touchdowns. Good, not great.

Finally, he broke out in 2024, especially with Michael Penix at quarterback. In the final three games of the season, London caught 22 passes for 352 yards and two touchdowns. This showing, mixed with his elite 2025 season while healthy, proves he can be a top-tier receiver with Penix at quarterback.

Entering Year 5, the sky is the limit for London. There are no signs of adding elite playmakers to take target share from him, but this would only help him. If the Falcons add a strong receiver or two opposite London, he will be double-teamed less and inherently more effective.

2026 will be an exciting year for London and Falcons fans alike, and Stefanski may unlock a new level of talent for the Falcons offense.