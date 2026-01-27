Kevin Stefanski sounds like he's ready to commit to Michael Penix Jr. long-term

A new coaching staff brings new opportunities for every player on the roster. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. may have had a turbulent season in 2025, but the arrival of head coach Kenvin Stefanski gives him a fresh start.

Stefanski held his introductory press conference on Tuesday, breaking down just how excited he is to get going with this team.

When asked about Penix, he was quick to heap praise on the young quarterback. If this press conference is any indication, the new head coach might be ready to commit to Penix for the long haul.

"I think you see a player on tape that can get through progressions, can layer the ball, can push the ball to all areas of the field," Stefanski said. "Obviously, he was very productive in college, has had some really, really, really good moments here in the pros, so I just see a young player that will continue to develop and continue to get there."

Kevin Stefanski had high praise for Michael Penix Jr. in his introductory Falcons press conference

Based on this press conference, the head coach seems excited to get to work with his new quarterback. It's clear that he has already spent a significant amount of time watching film of Penix, both when he was in college and in the NFL. Through the lens of his new role as the Falcons' head coach, Stefanski seems to see exactly what he has to work with.

Penix has undeniable arm talent. He can access every area of the field, placing the ball with impressive accuracy. Of course, he has moments that make Falcons fans cover their eyes, but his limited snaps in the NFL give cause for some level of grace. He's still growing as a player, but he has the physical tools to become a franchise QB.

Clearly, Stefanski is ready to help his young quarterback smooth out the rough areas of his game. He seems committed to helping Penix develop into the QB the Falcons drafted him to be. It's worth noting that the new head coach was fairly non-committal when asked about Kirk Cousins. He was more positive about Penix, indicating that he's ready to move on with the third-year quarterback as his starter.

Hopefully, Stefanski can help Penix turn the flashes of talent that he's shown so far into more consistent success.