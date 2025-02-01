Kirk Cousins and 4 Falcons entering precarious offseason situations in 2025

2. Kirk Cousins

The only question for the Falcons is whether or not they will be able to find a team willing to take on Kirk's contract. Despite how the season played out GM Terry Fontenot remains safe and searching for a way out of last offseason's biggest signing. The math is simple, Kirk Cousins is a cheaper cap hit on the roster as a backup than as a roster cut.

Atlanta's one path around this is finding a team willing to trade for Cousins. It isn't completely out of the question when you consider the quarterback market. Teams will have to talk themselves into any of this year's draft class at the position. Top free agent Sam Darnold just imploded in the final two games leaving questions about his value.

The Falcons could benefit from a lack of options at the position. However, even if the Falcons trade Cousins they will still have dead cap to deal with from the contract. This is working under the assumption that Cousins will waive his no-trade clause for a chance to start again. The quarterback has complete power able to reject any trade even if the Falcons were able to find a team willing to take on the veteran.