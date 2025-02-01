Kirk Cousins and 4 Falcons entering precarious offseason situations in 2025

4. Kyle Pitts

There are already trade rumors floating around the Atlanta tight-end before the offseason has truly started. When former Atlanta tight-ends Austin Hooper and Jonnu Smith are on bad teams putting up similar numbers the frustration only grows. Neither player has close to Kyle's talent and yet their production and roles within the respective offenses are more reliable.

Kyle Pitts is a mystery after bursting onto the scene during his rookie season. Matt Ryan had very little to work with and quickly favored Pitts as the primary target. Three years later and that is still the best Pitts has ever looked. A myriad of excuses could be made, however, those same issues haven't stopped Drake London from putting together far more impressive seasons.

For Atlanta fans being honest with themselves the issue with Pitts is obvious. The tight-end simply plays small in big spots and lacks the motor to play at a high level. This is something only Pitts can change no amount of scheme or coaching is going to change effort and physicality.

With the immense talent Pitts has there is an easy argument you don't sell low and play out the contract.