Kirk Cousins and 4 Falcons entering precarious offseason situations in 2025

5. Drew Dalman

Drew Dalman will be the only Atlanta offensive starter to hit free agency this offseason. Every other starter goes into the offseason healthy and under contract for 2025. This sets up Penix's first full season as nicely as you could reasonably hope. Still, it would be nice to see Dalman return and fully lock in the starting offense for another season.

The issue Atlanta is going to find with this is Dalman's price tag. The center is the best at his position to hit the market and teams looking to rebuild the trenches are likely to overpay. It is only if Dalman is willing to sign a team-friendly deal the team can make a reunion happen.

You've already got deals over the next three seasons with Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and if things go well with Penix. Locking up too much in an already highly-paid offensive line isn't an option. The Falcons proved during Dalman's early-season injury the team can survive without him. How much are they willing to pay the center to return? Dealing with limited cap space and needing a full defensive rebuild the answer isn't likely to be in Dalman's favor. Something to keep a close eye on as the offseason gets underway.