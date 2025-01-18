Kirk Cousins and 4 players who did not live up to Falcons' expectations in 2024

1. Kyle Pitts

This is yet another season where Atlanta Falcons fans are searching for answers as to why the production is so inconsistent. Turning on the tape you see Pitts improving as a blocker and putting in effort for his teammates. Where this becomes confusing is when Pitts is running routes or finishing a play attempting to help his quarterback. So often the tight-end appears only on the field to get cardio running his route and powering down getting ready for the next play.

When Pitts is given a chance to make a catch through contact or over the top of a defender it rarely works. Pitts plays far smaller than his size and this is a problem that is difficult to fix. Effort and energy cannot be taught but must be a part of the player.

One could argue Pitts has every reason to go through the motions after enduring Marcus Mariota, Taylor Heinicke, Desmond Ridder, and a serious injury. Still, the excuses of the last few seasons didn't stop Drake London or Bijan Robinson from having big years. Pitts remains a mystery of a player the Falcons might be ready to give up on. Another frustrating season is in the books for Kyle Pitts.