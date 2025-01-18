Kirk Cousins and 4 players who did not live up to Falcons' expectations in 2024

2. Kirk Cousins

When the Falcons signed Kirk Cousins it was deemed a smart move for the franchise. After two years of Ridder and Mariota, things could only get better. Even after a serious injury, Cousins was believed to bring stability and consistent production to the position. This was true for the first half of the season with Cousins having elite moments.

It is easy to forget with how awful things were at the end how well Cousins played. Kirk's game-winning drives against the Eagles and Bucs set the early tone for Atlanta. They were some of the best moments of Kirk's career and gave reason to fully buy into this team.

Things would very quickly unravel with the quarterback losing power in his arm and turning the ball over. Whether or not the Falcons move away from Cousins this offseason there is zero chance he starts another game. Barring an injury to Michael Penix Jr. the Falcons spent $90-million to be able to start Cousins for 14-games. Five of those games were some of the worst quarterback play you will see. The Falcons might have found their quarterback of the future in Penix but it was at a steep cost.