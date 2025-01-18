Kirk Cousins and 4 players who did not live up to Falcons' expectations in 2024

3. Lorenzo Carter

Why the Falcons believed it was a good idea to bring Lorenzo Carter back for the 2024 season remains a mystery. Carter's ability to defend the run and play within the scheme were what kept him on the field in 2023. The pass rusher was only able to get to the quarterback for 2.5 sacks and was consistently unable to register pressure.

With the offseason coaching changes it was clear Atlanta's defense was changing. With it came the need for more capable and athletic pass rushers. Still, the Falcons opted to return Carter and the veteran would take a huge step back. Despite consistently being on the field the veteran finished with zero sacks in the 2024 season.

Add in the regression as a run defender and it was hard to find a reason to keep Carter on the field. The veteran wasn't highly paid or expected to be a huge contributor. However, the major regression paired with the complete lack of options Atlanta had to replace him set up an awful season.

It would be shocking to see the Falcons consider a reunion based on how the season ended. Wasted cap space the Falcons should have spent on a capable pass rusher.