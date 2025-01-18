Kirk Cousins and 4 players who did not live up to Falcons' expectations in 2024

5. Dee Alford

Dee Alford was a great story for the Falcons working his way up to win a starting job. Alford's path into the league remains a great story and worthy respecting. However, it is clear the Falcons must upgrade a position that was out of answers by the end of the season. Teams were searching for Dee Alford the matchups didn't matter as long as Alford was the one attempting to guard a pass catcher the offense would win.

It is how the Washington game was given a fitting end with the OT touchdown to eliminate the Falcons with Alford in coverage. If you are brave enough to re-watch the Minnesota game Dee Alford jumps off the screen. Literally, the corner is twice going who can say where in the opposite direction of the football? This was not the low point for a player who would completely collapse down the stretch of the season.

Alford remains a depth piece that can give you a big play in very short doses. However, there is no valid argument that a defense expecting to be competitive can start Dee Alford. Whether in the draft or free agency Atlanta must make a move. An improvement can't be that difficult to find.