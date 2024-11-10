Kirk Cousins and Younghoe Koo implode in ugly Atlanta Falcons loss
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons fell to 6-4 losing in New Orleans 20-17 in a game defined by poor decisions from Kirk Cousins and awful special teams play. Younghoe Koo missed three kicks and Kirk Cousins put the ball on the ground twice and threw an interception in the game's biggest moment. This is to say nothing of the game's final sequence with Atlanta running an awful play sequence attempting to get into field goal range.
This game was defined by penalties and the Falcons hurting themselves with self-imposed mistakes. Kirk Cousins, Raheem Morris, and Younghoe Koo all deserve a healthy share of the blame for a team that turned the clock back to the Atlanta teams we have seen in seasons past.
Atlanta Falcons season back into question after ugly loss to division rival
The one respite the Falcons can find is the fact the Tampa Bay Bucs lost to the San Francisco 49ers keeping Atlanta's healthy division lead intact. Making the loss more painful is the fact it ties the all-time series with Atlanta being given a golden opportunity to take control.
It is fair to wonder with the losses to New Orleans and Seattle who exactly this team is? One week Kirk Cousins and the offense looks unstoppable and the next they are stumbling over each other and making obvious mistakes. There is no questioning that this is an improved team but their ceiling is very much in question.
The NFC South continues to be one of the worst divisions in football and Atlanta's loss to New Orleans snapped a seven-game losing streak for the Saints. Making the loss all the more painful it cost the Falcons a great chance to pick up ground in the NFC playoff picture in what was a very winnable game.
Atlanta will turn their attention to the Denver Broncos in what will be the team's final game before the bye. A game Atlanta and Kirk Cousins, in particular need to send a message.