Kirk Cousins drama continues to define underwhelming Atlanta offseason

From the moment the Atlanta Falcons added Kirk Cousins, things have been far from smooth. The relationship started out on rocky ground with Atlanta signing Cousins only to turn around days later and draft quarterback Michael Penix Jr. This led to speculation that perhaps Cousins wasn't as healthy as first expected when the Falcons added the veteran. This was further questioned when Cousins made his debut against the Steelers.

It was an ugly game from Atlanta's offense that left many questioning Cousins. The veteran would rally over the next weeks, leading a wild comeback win over the Eagles and getting Atlanta off to an incredible division start. This would lead to a late-season implosion. Cousins would blame an injury he previously denied for causing. All of this set the stage for an Atlanta offseason that continues to be dominated by the future of Kirk Cousins.

Atlanta's 2025 offseason has been defined by the ongoing saga of Kirk Cousins

When the Falcons first benched Cousins, the expectation was that the team would cut the veteran and allow the quarterback to pick his next landing spot. However, this was the most expensive path for the Falcons, and the team made it clear that this option wasn't on the table. Atlanta was either going to trade the veteran for a draft pick or return Cousins to provide security behind Michael Penix Jr. How serious Atlanta is about the latter part of this plan is yet to be decided.

There is a case to be made that the front office is simply posturing and doesn't want to bring in the distraction of Cousins as they turn the page to Penix. It is clear how serious the team is about attempting to trade Cousins based on the fact that they kept the quarterback on the roster past a bonus deadline that extended the quarterback's contract.

With this in mind, Atlanta's quiet offseason has made sure that Kirk Cousins remains the team's biggest story. The quarterback is one of only two notable names at the position still on the market. With Aaron Rodgers still attempting to decide his future, the Falcons are likely waiting for one final piece to fall before the market for Cousins can truly take shape. No matter how it plays out, there isn't any questioning that signing Kirk Cousins and everything that followed has been one of the biggest frustrations and failures in recent franchise history.