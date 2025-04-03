Kirk Cousins expected to make understandable decision amid trade rumors

Atlanta is expected to be without quarterback Kirk Cousins in the team's upcoming voluntary workouts. This decision doesn't come as a surprise, as Cousins and Atlanta remain in a standoff over the quarterback's future. It would be easy to feel sorry for Cousins if so much of the current situation wasn't self-imposed. Cousins insisting to the Atlanta media he was healthy only to blame injuries for his late-season collapse weeks later didn't sit well with Atlanta fans.

It was a selfish decision that reflected poorly on a head coach that had vehemently defended the veteran. Not only this, but it was a poor reflection on a team that you had already cost a playoff spot. With this in mind, Cousins not attending any Atlanta offseason programs wouldn't come as a surprise.

Kirk Cousins is expected to skip Atlanta's voluntary workouts this offseason

The quarterback has fallen out of favor in Atlanta, evidenced by the team's willingness to play games with the veteran's future. Atlanta is content to sit and wait out the quarterback market, believing an injury or a team's desperation will provide an opportunity to trade Kirk Cousins.

It isn't a bad decision when you consider the thin quarterback market. Somehow, aging Aaron Rodgers appears to be the top free-agent in this year's free-agent class. Unless you believe in Sam Darnold there really isn't a valid argument otherwise.

Kirk Cousins should continue to skip Atlanta's offseason program, understanding his time with the Falcons is limited. This is Penix's team now, and Cousins doesn't want to return as the team's primary backup. With this in mind, it will be interesting to see what decisions both sides make if a trade doesn't present itself this offseason.

Whether or not Cousins will accept a backup role is a question Atlanta hopes they don't have to find the answer to. For Atlanta, there is also the consideration of whether the team wants the distraction of Cousins returning as they attempt to turn the page to their young quarterback. No matter the answers, there is no debating that Kirk Cousins continues to be the most interesting story of a quiet Atlanta offseason.