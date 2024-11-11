Kirk Cousins final drive defined Atlanta Falcons' frustrating loss in New Orleans
By Nick Halden
Three times the Atlanta Falcons defense made a clutch stop and handed the ball back to Kirk Cousins and the offense to take the lead. All three times the offense found a way to come up short and get in their own way. None were more upsetting or offensive than the team's final drive with a chance to get into field goal range and offer Younghoe Koo a chance at redemption.
A missed throw from Cousins started the frustration but it wasn't close to the problems that were heading Atlanta's way. Dropping back to pass Cousins was hit from the blindside and fumbled the ball with it tumbling backward for a huge loss. The next play was a completion that set up a 4th down with Atlanta unable to call and execute a play before the clock finished winding down. It was a mess of a drive indicative of Atlanta's day and a half-hearted approach they brought for much of Sunday's game.
Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta offense deserve all of the blame for Sunday's failure
You cannot ask more of your defense than giving your team three chances to go down and win or tie the game. It is on your veteran quarterback and offensive coordinator for failing to come up with the right calls in the biggest moment.
Cousins turned the ball over at the worst times and holding the ball far too long against a New Orleans pass rush that was finding ways to get home. It was a game-defining drive for Cousins and an Atlanta team that appeared to forget to show up for the first half.
Even as the team attempted to mount a comeback, they stumbled in their own way just as we saw a few weeks ago against the Seattle Seahawks. This is an Atlanta team that twice now has gotten hot and found a way to lay a complete egg just as their fanbase is being given a reason to buy in. It is a warning that while this team is exciting and relevant for the first time in half a decade there is still a missing piece for a roster that lacks the consistency of a conference contender.