Kirk Cousins has put the Atlanta Falcons into a frustratingly familiar position
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons have been in almost the exact position they now find themselves in early in the season. After Week 1 the fanbase and pundits questioned whether Kirk Cousins was healthy or simply had aged overnight. It was clear the power wasn't there on his throws and the confidence to make plays was lacking. While the interceptions were far lesser there was still a continual theme of Atlanta being backed into a corner and forced to make a quick decision. Now was the time to look to their rookie quarterback and attempt to save their season with the Eagles and Chiefs looming.
Atlanta opted to stick with the veteran quarterback and were rewarded with a game-winning drive the next start against the Eagles. Yet again Kirk Cousins is the talk of sports pundits and his own fanbase. Many are calling for Penix and ready for the quarterback to find a spot on the bench. Still, the Falcons stick with the same approach buying into Cousins and turning his season around.
Can Kirk Cousins turn Atlanta's season around or is it time for Penix?
Let's be fair to Kirk Cousins and point out that without the quarterback in place, the team likely loses to Tampa twice and without question falls to the Eagles. That is three losses you can easily pencil in if not for Kirk's production and ability in the clutch. With that said, the veteran has undone this with awful late-game turnovers against the Saints and Chargers.
Even slightly below average quarterback play wins Atlanta those games and keeps Tampa trailing in the division race. Kirk's heroics were praised and noted when they happened. However, they don't wipe away the games Cousins has now cost the Falcons in big spots.
Raheem Morris and the Falcons are betting this version of the quarterback is still to be found. A stance that could cost their team a playoff spot and a chance to host a wildcard game for the first time since the 2017 season.
Kirk Cousins deserves credit for his accomplishments but the spot he has put Atlanta into is a frustrating one. Whether to turn to a rookie quarterback asking him to save the season or stick with a player who appears unable to make simple throws overnight.
Whether it is age or an injury is up for debate but what isn't is if Cousins doesn't drastically improve Atlanta's season is over. A problem the team thought they were answering when signing the veteran quarterback who has had a roller coaster of a season.