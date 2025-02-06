Kirk Cousins' injury revelation increases trade value for Falcons

If you haven't heard by now, Kirk Cousins was interviewed live by Good Morning Football. He revealed his season derailed after a hit against the Saints injured him.

We have covered the negative aspects of his comments but let's look at the positive. The Atlanta Falcons will now have an easier time trading the quarterback because there is something to blame his horrendous play on. Teams can now reasonably hope that a healthy Kirk Cousins is the old Kirk Cousins, rather than what we saw to finish the season.

Kirk Cousins will see more interest on the trade market after injury admission

If you are a team needing a quarterback next season, one option you have to consider is Kirk Cousins. The aging passer may not be on the incline of his career but he has shown he can lead a productive offense.

However, watching what the quarterback looked like the last time he was on the field will give you pause. He was playing like the worst player at his position, forcing the Falcons to make a move.

Why would any team want to trade for Cousins after seeing that? Well, at least before there was a concrete explanation.

Cousins admitting he dealt with a shoulder and elbow injury throughout the season gives hope that he can return to his old self. A full offseason of rehab could fix all the issues he showed on the field.

I am sure teams already had an idea that Cousins was injured but hearing him say it changes things. He is acknowledging that he was right and was trying to play through an injury that he shouldn't have.

The veteran quarterback could return to his old form to start next season and that should be enough to get a team to take a chance by trading for him.