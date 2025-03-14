Kirk Cousins left with 4 clear landing spots after first wave of free agency

2. Minnesota Vikings

How much faith do the Vikings have in J.J. McCarthy? The answer to this question will decide whether or not they are a potential landing spot for Kirk Cousins. It would seem improbable that McCarthy is a franchise guy when you consider the early success of Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams, and Bo Nix. Add in the fact that Michael Penix Jr. looks the part of a franchise quarterback and the odds continue to decrease.

It doesn't help matters that you've lost Daniel Jones and are now completely reliant on McCarthy. Could the Vikings talk themselves into a reunion with Cousins? It would make sense when you consider the results you had with Sam Darnold a season ago. Cousins already knows your receivers and offense. It would bring in a level of stability and give the team hope of competing in what appears to be a stacked division. The only reason this can't work is the fact it could be viewed as a move backwards by the organization. A reunion with Cousins could be viewed as admitting a mistake of moving on from the veteran a season ago.

3. San Francisco 49ers

Is it possible San Francisco trades Brock Purdy? There hasn't been a hint or reliable rumor the team is going to do anything but pay their quarterback. However, it wouldn't be shocking to see the team opt to move on from the limited starter. Consider the path the Seahawks just took by turning Geno Smith into a draft pick and signing Sam Darnold.

The 49ers could consider making a similar move as they continue to turn the page. No longer having a stocked group of weapons changes the ceiling of what Purdy can be. There is a known respect between Cousins and the San Francisco head coach. Stranger things have happened to completely rule out the idea of the 49ers making a surprise change.