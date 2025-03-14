Kirk Cousins left with 4 clear landing spots after first wave of free agency

4. Atlanta Falcons

With all of the quarterback moves already made and Atlanta's continued hard stance on keeping Cousins, this must be taken seriously. There is still an easy argument to be made that the team has simply been posturing. Waiting for Cousins to either alter his contract or for a team to grow desperate enough to offer a trade. What happens if neither of these paths are taken and the Falcons are left with the quarterback?

The answer appears to be the team moving into the 2025 season with a historically paid backup quarterback. It would be nice to have the stability of Cousins with Penix's injury history. If Kirk's collapse was due to injury there is a chance the quarterback has something left in the tank.

Cousins backing up Penix could offer the Falcons a great second option if the team isn't completely sold on the starter. The flip side of this is the fact that you're setting up an awkward situation for Penix and the Atlanta locker room. Cousins is known to be a popular leader and was obviously respected in Atlanta. Bringing him back as you attempt to turn the page to Penix could be difficult for all involved.

However, this is the corner the Falcons have painted themselves into if Cousins doesn't come to the table and there isn't a trade offer out there. With each quarterback move made in free agency and via trade it becomes increasingly likely Cousins starts the season in Atlanta. With Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders still likely to take two of the remaining starting jobs, the odds are already long. Atlanta fans should prepare themselves for the increasingly real chance Kirk Cousins is back in an Atlanta uniform for the 2025 season.