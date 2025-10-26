Kirk Cousins may have just singlehandedly put Raheem Morris on the hot seat

The Atlanta Falcons might be one of the weirdest teams in the NFL this year. They beat the Bills, then got smacked around by the 49ers, and got absolutely demolished by the Dolphins, who have been one of the worst teams in the NFL this year. That was not what fans were expecting given how bad the Dolphins have looked but that performance will surely make Raheem Morris' seat even hotter than it already was.

The Falcons didn't have their starting quarterback for this one but no problem, right? They have Kirk Cousins on the bench and this is what they're keeping him around for. Well, now we know why Cousins hasn't been in high-demand, as the veteran signal-caller was terrible in his first start of 2025, as was the entire offense.

The Falcons were down 17-3 at halftime and at one point trailed by as much as 34-3. This is absolutely inexcusable against a team that had won one game coming into this week and where the players looked like they had quit on their coach and their quarterback.

Raheem Morris' seat continues to grow hotter as Falcons struggle

Morris was hired last offseason to coach the Falcons after previously serving an interim stint with them in 2020. Last year, the Falcons went 8-9 under his tutelage and now, after this loss, they're 3-4. Yes, they've dealt with injuries but that hasn't stopped some teams from stacking up wins.

Clearly, Cousins isn't the same quarterback he once was and that showed in this blowout loss but the defense didn't show up either and that's Morris' bread and butter. His defense shouldn't be getting cooked this badly, especially by one of the worst teams in the league.

Whether or not the Falcons make a move remains to be seen. It's only Year 2 of the Morris era so Arthur Blank might not want to move on from him this early but the Falcons, even with all of the talent they've had since Morris arrived, have underwhelmed. That ultimately falls on coaching.