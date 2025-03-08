Kirk Cousins meets with Atlanta Falcons owner to make predictable request

The saga that is Kirk Cousins simply refuses to end for the Atlanta Falcons this offseason. While it is a mess of the team's own making, the quarterback has hurt his case. Just in case you've missed the offseason headlines, Kirk Cousins blamed an injury for his collapse in the second half of the 2024 season. An injury the quarterback denied having when asked by the Atlanta media if there were any issues holding the veteran back.

This act alone freed the Falcons of any guilt or responsibility in finding Cousins his desired landing spot. It was a choice that reflected poorly on head coach Raheem Morris who went out of his way to defend the veteran quarterback. It was a selfish choice the quarterback made at the absolute worst time. For this reason, fans are going to love owner Arthur Blank's response to Kirk's wish to star in a new landing spot.

Sources: QB Kirk Cousins asked for, and got, a meeting with Falcons owner Arthur Blank on his future. Blank and Cousins had that meeting Wednesday night—the QB wants to go to a place where he can start in 2025.



The Falcons brass has said it'd do what's best for the team at QB. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 7, 2025

The report from Breer makes it clear that Arthur Blank was willing to listen to Cousins but is focused on the future of the Falcons. Cousins had his chance and was given every possible excuse to continue to start. If the quarterback was truly injured, that is information that could have saved both his career and time in Atlanta.

The Falcons are under no obligation to meet Cousins' wishes or to change any of their plans this offseason. Yes, it is best for both sides to get a divorce and move past what was a regrettable signing. However, the Falcons hold the power in the fact they can attempt to force Cousins to renegotiate or hold the quarterback hostage until a trade presents itself.

Atlanta so badly wanted Kirk Cousins to be the long-term answer they have been missing for the last three years. The quarterback wanting to find a landing spot where he has a chance to start makes sense. What doesn't is his offseason choices that have reflected poorly on the Falcons and left the team no reason not to focus solely on what is best for their future.

Arthur Blank and Atlanta's front office are making the right choice holding the quarterback's deal until they are able to find a trade, or Cousins is willing to give them a way out.