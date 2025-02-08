Kirk Cousins mistake should seal his offseason fate with the Atlanta Falcons

Kirk Cousins continues to demand Atlanta Falcons headlines in an offseason that should be defined by Michael Penix Jr. The young quarterback was as impressive as any rookie in recent franchise history and looks the part of a franchise quarterback. Still, all the focus remains on Cousins with the quarterback finding ways to continue to demand the headlines.

Yet again there are reports the Falcons will likely release Cousins. This goes against what the GM and front office have indicated with the team at least appearing to be willing to keep Cousins on the roster if a trade doesn't present itself. There is reason for the team to double down on this take after Kirk's recent injury news. There is no reason for the Falcons to do anything but continue to sit on the contract and hope someone is desperate enough to make the trade.

Kirk Cousins recent injury comments should seal his fate to Atlanta's bench if a trade doesn't present itself

It made sense the Falcons were simply posturing and going to release Kirk Cousins if a trade didn't present itself. How long they allowed the quarterback to stay in the lineup as the veteran caused a season-ending collapse was shocking. It spoke to a team and front office that had a lot of respect for Cousins and wanted to give the veteran every chance to salvage the season.

This left reason to believe this respect wouldn't allow the team to keep Cousins hostage on the bench. With zero way back into the lineup releasing Kirk and allowing him to pick his next landing spot made sense for both sides. However, the recent injury news and how Cousins chose to handle the situation should change this completely.

Timing is everything in life and when the quarterback chose to release this information is suspect. Atlanta media consistently questioned whether or not an injury was to blame for Kirk's sudden and drastic regression in play. The quarterback assured everyone he was healthy and that the team was doing everything possible to right the ship.

Even after being benched or at the end of the season Cousins still stayed quiet and didn't hint at any injury issues. Only now that we are weeks removed from the season did the quarterback choose to make a statement that made his coaches and team look bad.

Choosing to throw his coach and team under the bus in this fashion should absolve Atlanta of any guilt of keeping Cousins hostage. It is now a simple business transaction with the difference being $25-million in cap space. That is a major move or two impact acquisitions you cannot make based on paying a higher rate for Cousins not to be on the team and pick his next landing spot.

This is something the team shouldn't even entertain despite recent reports. Do what is best for your team and cap space, not a player that has hurt the franchise with his words yet again. Cousins should be either traded or sitting on Atlanta's bench allowing the team the best chance to make impact moves this offseason.